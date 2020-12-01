Vehicle traveling wrong way on I-565 Eastbound leads to crash resulting in lane closures

Vehicle traveling wrong way on I-565 Eastbound leads to crash resulting in lane closures
Accident near Jordan Lane on I-565 E (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 1, 2020 at 8:27 AM CST - Updated December 1 at 8:34 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic near the Jordan Lane exit on I-565 Eastbound is facing a major delay Tuesday morning.

According to HEMSI, the wreck occurred on I-565 Eastbound around 7:47 a.m.

Two ambulances responded to the scene. Two people were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A vehicle was traveling the wrong direction in an eastbound lane prior to the accident.

Motorists are being diverted to Governors Drive in the area.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.