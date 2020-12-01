Huntsville organizations receive $1.6 million for Giving Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Giving Tuesday is an international celebration of generosity. Local giving networks presented a large gift to nonprofits all around the Huntsville area.
The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville and companies from their corporate giving network granted $1.6 million to thirty different organizations.
The nonprofits were celebrated and a check was presented at the Freedom Center at Torch Technologies.
CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville Melissa Thompson said it was an exciting time to celebrate our community’s generosity in a year that so much has changed.
“Our nonprofits have been on the frontlines to really address the needs of our community so this is a chance to give back to them in a big way,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the organizations receiving these grants have been hit hard this year and felt the struggle of 2020 on a corporate level.
“For so many of them, they’ve just been struggling to get by. To be able to recognize that there are funders in this community who support their work and their mission means everything,” Thompson said.
To get involved, find a nonprofit of your choice and make a donation in honor of Giving Tuesday.
