Huntsville Hospital System continues to see record-high COVID numbers

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s another record-high day for the Huntsville Hospital System.
Eight hospitals across our region are treating 317 positive COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday.
Madison Hospital’s president, Mary Lynne Wright, says this is just the beginning.
“We haven’t seen the spike yet, and it’s coming. There’s nothing to indicate for the most part that people paid attention to the warnings of what to do during the holidays,” Wright said.
Wright mentioned it’s a vicious cycle and hospitalization numbers show that.
She says Madison’s ICU has been full for nearly six weeks now and the other hospitals are starting to match that trend.
“Huntsville Hospital’s are full, Hellen Keller’s are full, Athens is full, Decatur is full, Marshall is full, so there’s not a lot of places we can send patients if we can’t take care of them,” Wright continued.
Wright says transferring patients isn’t really an option anymore. Additionally, they’re adding hall beds, adjusting to the influx of patients and will never turn anyone who needs healthcare away.
However, she says you don’t want to end up in that situation.
“It is sad to see people die from this that don’t have to, and it’s because some people don’t want to take this seriously.”
Another thing Wright feels strongly about: mask up, distance, sanitize, and do your part.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.