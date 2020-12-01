Huntsville City Schools’ cyber attack keeps students out of the classroom

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The investigation behind Huntsville City Schools’ ransomware attack is just beginning. This as students won’t be in the classroom or learning virtually for the rest of the week according to school leaders.
School leaders said they’re working with authorities to find out what information could be compromised.
Parent, Ann Kavach understands school leaders are up against yet another challenge with the cyber attack following the pandemic.
“They are managing a very stressful situation as they’ve had to do the past eight months and dealing with a lot of different stressful situations,” Kavach said.
According to school leaders, officials are looking into the possibility of a ransomware attack. This type of scam comes with essentially holding data hostage.
Former United States Attorney for the Northern District, Jay Town with Gray Analytics said getting that data back can be tricky.
“You are to some degree trusting that the criminals themselves are going to release the network back to you in exchange for some form of payment,” Town said. “Again that’s only if some payment is necessary because you are unable to recover the network, restore the network, break the encryption.”
School leaders told our crews what type of data could be in the hands of hackers is under investigation.
