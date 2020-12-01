Holiday shipping times during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tis’ the season to buy and ship holiday gift packages! Mail and shipping companies are expecting to handle millions more packages this year.
A lot of shipping companies have already rolled out timelines for when you need to get your package in the mail to make sure it’s under the tree in time for Christmas morning. Shipping experts say use that timeline, but if you can, drop it in the mail earlier.
The president of ShipMatrix, a transportation consulting firm that monitors shipments for these big companies, says it’s estimated delivery companies will handle 18 million more packages a day in this peak shipping season than they did last year. With so many more packages he anticipates some of those could be delayed by a day or two just because of the sheer volume.
USPS and Fedex have already said if you’re shipping something for ground delivery, you have a little over two weeks to buy it and get it in the mail for on time delivery. Many shipping companies are expanding operations to get ready.
“They have expanded operations from 5 days or 6 days, to 7 days which gives them an extra day to ship. They’ve added more people and enhanced the technology to sort the technology,” Satish Jindel, president of ShipMatrix, Inc.
“And limiting some of the retailers to an allotment that they have for them so that the don’t get their system clogged and are pushing some of that to smaller carriers,” Jindel added.
USPS Retail Ground® Service Dec. 15
First-Class Mail® Service Dec. 18
Priority Mail® Service Dec. 19
Priority Mail Express® Service2 Dec. 23
