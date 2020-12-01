Highlands Medical Center in critical need of blood donations

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Nationwide, there is a huge shortage of blood supply donations.
Jackson County is not excluded, health officials there say they are also in critical need.
At Highlands Medical Center, health officials transfuse approximately 100 units of blood each month.
Due to COVID, Chief Medical Officer Ronnie Albin said they have been short on blood donations.
He said O negative and A positive blood types are most needed and safety measures are being taken to protect donors.
“The third-party companies that do the donations around the country, they do rigorous screenings on patients prior to them giving blood. So part of that screening does involve COVID screening questions, specifically for that illness,” said Albin.
Highlands Medical Center will host a blood drive on the following days:
- Wednesday, December 2
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- December 14
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- December 28 28
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
