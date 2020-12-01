Gov. Ivey urges in-person learning at Alabama schools in 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is urging school systems to get back to traditional, in-person learning after the start of the new year.
Many systems started the current school year with options of in-person or virtual/distance classrooms, but as the pandemic has grown, some have drawn back to virtual-only instructions.
Tuesday, the governor called on school administrators to move back to in-person learning in 2021, calling virtual and remote instruction “stop-gap measures” that are in place to keep students from regressing during the pandemic.
Ivey said these measures “cannot - and should not - become a permanent part of instructional delivery system in 2021,” and added that “we are seeing more and more clear evidence pointing out that our students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols in place.”
“My Administration will work with [State School Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey], all of our local superintendents and the Legislature to ensure that our kids are back in the classroom in 2021,” Ivey said.
According to the governor, about 10,000 fewer students across the state are enrolled in classes this school year. Many of those are at the kindergarten level.
Ivey said such drops will result in a “critical learning loss” as well as economic losses that will also impact funding for schools and teachers.
