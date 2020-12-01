Frigid start to the day with more cold, sunshine this afternoon

Wednesday will bring us another cold morning with temperatures back into the low to mid 20s. However, wind won’t be nearly as strong, meaning there won’t be much of a chill factor. Afternoon temperatures Wednesday will be right around 50-degrees. Wednesday will be a nice sunny day, but as we move into the evening clouds will build ahead of our next weathermaker. That rolls in sometime Thursday and will carry on into the evening. Depending on when this pushes in it could start as a wintry mix but will stay as rain by midday. From there we will see more of the cold but it will be a nice dry stretch!