Frigid start to the day with more cold, sunshine this afternoon

Happy December! Today is the first day of Meteorological Winter and it sure feels like it!
Winter began at midnight and it seems like Mother Nature is in the holiday spirit. Temperatures this morning are some of the coldest we have seen for this fall/winter season with the low to mid 20s for most communities. The worst part is that we have a bit of a breeze this morning making it feel closer to 15 to 20 degrees with the wind chill. The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine today, however the sun won’t warm us up too much. Afternoon temperatures will be into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Wednesday will bring us another cold morning with temperatures back into the low to mid 20s. However, wind won’t be nearly as strong, meaning there won’t be much of a chill factor. Afternoon temperatures Wednesday will be right around 50-degrees. Wednesday will be a nice sunny day, but as we move into the evening clouds will build ahead of our next weathermaker. That rolls in sometime Thursday and will carry on into the evening. Depending on when this pushes in it could start as a wintry mix but will stay as rain by midday. From there we will see more of the cold but it will be a nice dry stretch!
