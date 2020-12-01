Free COVID testing and Flu vaccines in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We have all seen packed parking lots and long lines of those waiting to get a COVID test at some point this year.
On top of COVID testing, many people are getting flu shots as well this season.
Happi Health Community Services is here top help meet a need of more testing centers. The organization is offering free COVID testing and Flu vaccines to community members.
Drive by testing locations:
- 807 Franklin Street SE
- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- 2597 Sparkman Drive NW
- Monday - Thursday 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The tests offered are rapid and molecular.
There is no cost to any individual regardless of insurance status. Picture identification and insurance card (if patient has insurance) are required.
All ages are welcome for testing and for the flu vaccine.
You can find more information at www.happihealth.org
