Food Bank of North Alabama reopens after COVID-19 forced closure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Food Bank of North Alabama is now back open after having to shut its doors due to COVID-19 cases within the the staff.
Shirley Schofield, the food bank executive director, said throughout the pandemic the food bank has been serving double the people it usually does and sometimes even quadruple.
“We’re definitely seeing an increased need still,” she said. “Right now, we’re doing about a million pounds each month, which is a lot of food to be getting in and out of this warehouse, but we’re doing our best to serve as many people as we can.”
Schofield said a lot of these people are new, and didn’t need the help of the food bank before the pandemic.
As they open back up, she said they’re seeing a lot of happy faces but also getting a lot of appreciation.
“They’re very appreciative, they were very appreciative that we were closed and we were trying to take every one into consideration and keep everyone safe,” Schofield said. “But now they’re really happy that we’re open and able to serve as many people as we can.”
Schofield said it was a very difficult decision to close down but after a third positive test on their small staff in a short amount of time they felt like they had to shut down to mitigate the spread of the virus.
”We do serve the most vulnerable people of our community,” she said. “Also a lot of our volunteers, a lot of the people who come here everyday to get food are the most vulnerable. We couldn’t risk having anyone in a vulnerable state also get COVID on top of that.”
She said there were people who missed the food bank’s services, but they did try and help as many people as they could before closing down.
“We did have some groups that were not able to get the food that they needed to then help their communities,” she said.
Schofield said now that they’re back, they have as many staff as possible working from home and are limiting who comes into the building. All in an attempt to keep COVID from closing them down again.
“We’re just very happy that the community is so understanding and they’ve been very flexible this whole time with all the changes we’ve had to make to be accommodating and we really appreciate everything the people are doing in this community.”
