Firefighters battle flames & frigid temperatures overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue teams were called to an overnight fire on Boswell Drive, just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Once they arrived on scene, they saw flames shooting through the roof. The fire fighters dealt with sub-freezing temperatures as they brought the situation under control. By 3:00, the fire was well in hand.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no emergency responders were hurt battling the flames.
District Chief Steve Thompson was on the scene and told WAFF that the home is likely a total loss and the attic appears to be their focal point for right now. The investigation into how the fire started was just getting underway, however.
