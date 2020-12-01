Deputy’s patrol car struck during vehicle stop in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy’s patrol car was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning while the deputy assisted a Boaz officer with a car stop.
At 5:30 a.m. on December 1, Deputy Sean Garmany was hit when his vehicle was struck by a second vehicle while seated in the unit.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Garmany was on his way into work when he observed Boaz Police on a traffic stop on Highway 431 in Boaz. Deputy Garmany had just returned to his patrol unit and was waiting for an ambulance to leave the scene when a white Chevy truck struck the driver’s side of the Deputy’s patrol car.
The driver of this vehicle was identified as Macon Henry Shields of Boaz. After further investigation on scene, Boaz Police charged Shields with DUI. He is currently being held on a $1,000 bond in the Boaz Jail.
Deputy Garmany was not injured during the incident.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims issued the following statement:
“Any kind of enforcement action while being on the side of the road, whether it’s a traffic stop or assisting a motorist, is very dangerous. If the driver of the truck had hit the deputy’s vehicle in the rear, the outcome of this incident would have been worse. We are glad to say Deputy Garmany or any other officer was not injured in this incident.”
Boaz Police are handling the case and more charges could be filed at a later date.
