Clear and cold tonight with more rain likely Thursday

Clear skies overnight will allow for a gorgeous view of the nearly full moon, but temps will fall into the 20s for Wednesday morning.
More sunshine and a light easterly wind will allow temps to rebound a bit for Wednesday with highs reaching 50 degrees. We are tracking another cold front that will bring rain showers across North Alabama for Thursday, there is a chance a few flurries could mix in late Thursday night as temps fall. Most locations will see ¼” to ¾” of rainfall through early Friday morning. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees.
The weekend forecast looks cool but dry for now, however some models are hinting at the possibility of another system brining rain to the area for Saturday, we will continue to keep an eye on this as the weekend nears.
Next week is trending sunny and dry with temperatures steadily climbing into the middle 50s.
