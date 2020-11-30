Wanted Georgia man apprehended in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Georgia man wanted on multiple felony warrants was recently arrested in DeKalb County.
According to DeKalb County authorities, Timothy Shumate was arrested on November 25 in the Deer Head Cove.
Sherriff’s Office deputies were on patrol around 3 a.m. when they say they attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. After activating emergency lights, the vehicle continued to travel on County Road 792 and eventually stopped halfway down the mountain.
According to deputies, they were identifying three subjects inside the car when they came to the conclusion that one subject was giving them false information.
After further investigation, that subject was identified as Shumate, 35 of Conyers, GA, who had outstanding warrants for Armed Robbery, Home Invasion, Assault 1st Degree, and Probation Violations with Rockdale and Putnam County Sheriff’s Offices in Georgia.
Ider, Sylvania, and Henagar Police Departments soon arrived on scene to assist with the apprehension.
Shumate was taken into custody without further incident and is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Georgia.
