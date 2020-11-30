WAFF 48 Can-a-thon starts today!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 is partnering with the Food Bank of North Alabama and dozens of Walmarts across the Tennessee Valley to help people in need this holiday season.
This is the 28th year, WAFF has done the Can-a-thon, but it may be the most important yet.
Over the last several months, we have told you story after story about people struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and how food banks are doing what they can to help.
All you have to do to help feed families in your community is go to any of the participating Walmarts and drop off a few canned goods in the bins at the very front of the stores.
You will not need to be in contact with anyone during the process and can do it at the very start of your shopping trip.
If you’re looking to donate what is the most needed, here’s what the Food Bank of North Alabama needs most:
- Canned meat or fish
- canned vegetables
- peanut butter
- soups
- chili
- stew
- paper products (towels & toilet paper, diapers)
- dinner kits (Hamburger Helper, rice, noodles, etc.)
- breakfast cereal
- canned fruits
Everything donated in North Alabama will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama.
For those who donate in Southern Tennessee Walmarts, those donations go to Second Harvest Food Bank.
