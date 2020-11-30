1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large after multi-county chase; Shots fired at officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One suspect is in custody and another is at-large after an incident in Hueytown led to a high-speed chase through multiple counties that included shots fired at officers and a wreck on I-20 eastbound.
According to Birmingham Police, shortly after 9 p.m. Hueytown Police notified Birmingham PD of a pursuit headed toward Birmingham. Hueytown PD reported that after arriving at a scene, the suspects began firing at officers and fled. Once BPD joined the pursuit, the suspects began firing at them as well.
During the chase, a Birmingham officer lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The officer did not sustain any known injuries but is being evaluated.
Birmingham PD reported late Sunday night losing sight of the suspects at exit 140 in Leeds. During the overnight hours Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin Jr. said one suspect is in custody.
This information is preliminary and the incident is under ongoing investigation.
