Refuge Church in Athens will give groceries to the community this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens church will distribute 40,000lbs of groceries to the community on Saturday, December 5.
Senior Pastor, Jason Parks, said that the event will take place in the Athens Middle School parking lot located at 100 US Highway 31, Athens, AL 35611. The grocery distribution begins at 9:00 a.m. until food is gone.
Visitors are asked to remain in their cars with their trunks opened and cleared for the groceries to be placed. According to Parks, each car will receive one cart of food. The food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
If you would like to volunteer, you are asked to arrive at 8:00 a.m.
