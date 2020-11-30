Planned traffic disruptions impact multiple areas on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Traffic disruptions are planned for two roadways in the Tennessee Valley area on Monday.
The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency confirmed on Monday Blakely Road (1/10 of a mile south of Franklin Road) will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Huntsville Utilities Water Operations has closed the eastbound lane of Clinton Avenue between Church Street and Monroe Street for service line installation work.
Traffic will use the turning lane during this project, which is expected to last until approximately 2 p.m.
Visit this story for further updates on Monday.
