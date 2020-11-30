North Alabama inmate serving for rape dies of COVID-19

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A north Alabama inmate serving for rape and sodomy has died from COVID-19.
Ash-Shakur Halim Shabazz, a 60-year-old inmate who ADOC officials say was serving a 26-year sentence for rape and sodomy out of Houston County at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest, passed away on November 20.
We’re told Shabazz, who suffered from multiple preexisting medical conditions, was transferred to a local hospital on November 20 for additional care after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
He remained under the care of the local hospital until his passing.
The full autopsy report concluded that Shabazz was COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.
