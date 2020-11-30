Missing and endangered person alert issued for 70-year-old man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in finding Joseph Willie Reed. Reed was last seen around 3:50 p.m. in the area of Woodley Road on Sunday. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, lime green shoes, and a green hat.
Montgomery police say Reed may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joseph Willie Reed, please contact Montgomery police at (334) 625-2832 or call 911.
