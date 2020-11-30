Mazda Toyota to start massive hiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The team at Mazda Toyota is fueling up for another big round of hiring.
That’s because they are getting ready for production at the new plant which will start the end of next year.
Right now, there are hundreds of jobs up for grabs. And when hiring is complete, there will be 3,000 production employees at the plant.
The talent recruiter tells us it’s a great place to start building your manufacturing experience.
“They have to be 18 years of age at the time of application. They have to have a positive attitude and good communication skills. They do need to be able to perform the essential job functions,” Jena Huskey said.
Pay starts at $17 an hour.
And employees get full benefits including a 401K match and discounts on cars.
The application goes live on December 7.
There will also be a Facebook live event on Thursday to go into more detail about the application process.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.