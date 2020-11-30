Mazda Toyota Manufacturing launches second phase of mass hiring

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant is onto its second wave of hiring!
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, (MTM), will resume its mass hiring for production team positions on December 7.
MTM announced they will make an announcement with more details about the hiring process and career opportunities on the Alabama Industrial Development Training Facebook page at 3:30 p.m. December 3.
MTM Production Team Member positions are direct hire, full-time positions.
About Production Team Member Positions at MTM:
- Starting wage for production team members is $17/hour with a top grow in wage of $23/hour plus shift premium.
- MTM Production Team Members are provided benefits on their first day of employment including paid time off, vehicle discount program, and Medical / Dental / Vision.
- Eligibility to participate in MTM’s 401K with 6% employer match begins just 60 days after employment providing a pathway toward retirement savings.
This event is will include speakers from both MTM and the AIDT.
Interested candidates can submit their application beginning December 7 at MazdaToyota.com.
