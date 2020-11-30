Madison County transitioning schools to hybrid learning beginning Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School System is moving to a hybrid schedule for all campuses not already on a full virtual schedule beginning Thursday. Nine schools in the system are already on a virtual learning plan. Those schools that are remote will transition to hybrid when they return.
From December 3 through December 18, students are divided into two groups that will alternate in-person and virtual learning.
Buckhorn High School tweeted the days students in each group will be virtual and in-person.
Social Distancing and Face Masks are required on all MCSS campuses.
- Buses will run their regular schedules.
- Schools will provide information regarding meal pick-up times on days when students are remote learners.
As a reminder, schools that are already remote will remain remote until the specified date of return. Those schools are listed below:
- Hazel Green High School
- Meridianville Middle School
- Sparkman High School
- Sparkman 9th Grade
- Sparkman Middle School
- Harvest Elementary School
- Endeavor Elementary School
- Monrovia Elementary School
- Monrovia Middle School
