Madison County transitioning schools to hybrid learning beginning Thursday

Madison County transitioning schools to hybrid learning beginning Thursday
Madison County Schools central office (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 30, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 12:48 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County School System is moving to a hybrid schedule for all campuses not already on a full virtual schedule beginning Thursday. Nine schools in the system are already on a virtual learning plan. Those schools that are remote will transition to hybrid when they return.

From December 3 through December 18, students are divided into two groups that will alternate in-person and virtual learning.

Buckhorn High School tweeted the days students in each group will be virtual and in-person.

Social Distancing and Face Masks are required on all MCSS campuses.

  • Buses will run their regular schedules.
  • Schools will provide information regarding meal pick-up times on days when students are remote learners.

As a reminder, schools that are already remote will remain remote until the specified date of return. Those schools are listed below:

  • Hazel Green High School
  • Meridianville Middle School
  • Sparkman High School
  • Sparkman 9th Grade
  • Sparkman Middle School
  • Harvest Elementary School
  • Endeavor Elementary School
  • Monrovia Elementary School
  • Monrovia Middle School

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.