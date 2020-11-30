Huntsville City Schools closing campuses Monday following cybersecurity threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools will close schools for the remainder of Monday following a potential cyber threat.
HCS administrators are working with authorities to work to resolve the issue. Campuses will dismiss at the following times:
- 12 pm: Elementary students (excluding AAA and ASFL)
- 12:30 pm: Middle and Junior High students (including AAA and ASFL)
- 1 pm: High school students
- 1:30 pm: Staff members
All after school activities and athletics events will continue as planned.
Students, families, and faculty and staff members should shutdown their district-issued devices and ensure the devices remain off until further notice. Additionally, stakeholders should avoid logging on any HCS platforms at both school and home.
HCS will provide students with meals as they exit buildings.
Follow this story for updates.
