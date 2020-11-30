Guntersville man participates in Pfizer coronavirus vaccine trial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 vaccines are something that many are anxiously awaiting.
One Guntersville man has already received one though.
Carson Clark said he learned about the Pfizer vaccine trial from a high school friend who participated.
After thinking it over, Clark decided to participate in the trial in September, mainly to protect other members of his family.
“My mom has diabetes, so she’s at an increased risk of COVID and I have some other family members that have asthma and lung issues. So, I’m mainly doing it for them,” said Clark.
Clark lives in Guntersville and was given the vaccine at the Pfizer facility in Huntsville.
“They gave me an injection in my upper left arm and of course they don’t tell you if you are getting the real thing or placebo but the next day after I got the first injection, I got some fatigue and headache but that only lasted one day. So, then about three weeks later I had to go back and get the second shot and it was the same thing fatigue and headache,” said Clark.
To find out if he received the real vaccine, Clark said he decided to get an antibody test on his own.
A couple of days later, he found out he has COVID antibodies.
After going through the trial process, Clark said the vaccine is worth it.
“I can just tell you from my experience that a little bit of fatigue to me is worth not getting the full-blown virus and also trying to help other people not get it,” said Clark.
Alabama Health officials said they believe the vaccine won’t be widely available until sometime in 2021.
