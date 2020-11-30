Governor Ivey awards millions to open Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind North Campus

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A new campus for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind is in the works for north Alabama.
Governor Ivey announced over $298 million has been awarded to twenty Public School and College Authority projects.
Twenty-eight million will be used to fund the AIDB north campus at the Lurleen B. Wallace Development Center in Decatur.
The facility will be used by the AIBD to educate students and adults who are blind, visually impaired, deaf or multi-disabled.
Executive Director of Special Projects, Dennis Gilliam, said they currently serve over 400 students at their Talladega campus and could use the additional campus.
“The ability to add a northern campus just gives us the opportunity to have a satellite location, so that those services are not so far away from so many of the Alabamian that we serve across the state,” said Gilliam.
Twenty plus buildings will be renovated on the 160-acre campus and will include a wide range of programs.
“Some of those new services will be short term programs for those students that have vision loss, a lot of STEM activities and certifications trainings that we plan to do onsite,” said Gilliam.
The site was most recently used by the Alabama National Guard as a training facility.
Gilliam said it could take about 18 months before the renovations are complete and they will be able to open the campus.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.