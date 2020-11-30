Flurries continue as the wind chill falls into the teens overnight

Rain showers will continue to transition over to sleet and snow flurries as temperatures continue to fall through the night. Surface temperatures will continue to fall through the night and some grassy areas may see a light dusting of snow. Areas of Middle Tennessee and Sand Mountain are most likely to see any potential snowfall accumulation, mainly between a dusting to ½ inch. Gusty winds for the northwest remain in place overnight with slow clearing in the cloud cover, Tuesday morning wind chill values will be in the teens so dress accordingly!