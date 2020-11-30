Falling temperatures with strong winds and a chance at afternoon snow showers

Waking up to some strong winds and spotty showers across the Valley this morning as yesterday’s rain making low pressure system lifts to the northeast. On the backside we are seeing an arctic cold front slide in and that will bring us dropping temperatures as we move throughout the day today. Wind will be breezy throughout the day with gusts of 15 to 25 mph from the northwest. That will help drop our temperatures throughout the day, falling from the upper 30s and low 40s this morning into the low 30s this afternoon. As temperatures drop we could start to see a few areas of snow showers, especially those to the north of the Tennessee River and east of I-65. No real accumulation is expected, especially on roadways, but we could see as much as a dusting to a quarter inch on grassy and elevated areas. Maybe enough for you to post that obligatory photo on Instagram or Facebook.