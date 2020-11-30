Falling temperatures with strong winds and a chance at afternoon snow showers

Happy Monday! While we return to a normal workweek our weather will be far from it!
Waking up to some strong winds and spotty showers across the Valley this morning as yesterday’s rain making low pressure system lifts to the northeast. On the backside we are seeing an arctic cold front slide in and that will bring us dropping temperatures as we move throughout the day today. Wind will be breezy throughout the day with gusts of 15 to 25 mph from the northwest. That will help drop our temperatures throughout the day, falling from the upper 30s and low 40s this morning into the low 30s this afternoon. As temperatures drop we could start to see a few areas of snow showers, especially those to the north of the Tennessee River and east of I-65. No real accumulation is expected, especially on roadways, but we could see as much as a dusting to a quarter inch on grassy and elevated areas. Maybe enough for you to post that obligatory photo on Instagram or Facebook.
The real story will become the colder weather overnight into Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s morning temperatures will be into the mid 20s but paired with a breezy wind we will have wind chill values into the mid to upper teens. The rest of the week will stay cold from there on out. Tuesday’s high temperature will be into the low 40s despite plenty of sunshine. Wednesday will be slightly warmer with the low 50s and sunshine. The next weathermaker rolls in early Thursday and throughout the day. This could start as we wintry mix but will stay as rain by midday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
