Falling temperatures with strong winds and a chance at afternoon snow showers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong northerly winds and sharply cold air continue to wrap around an area of low pressure located to our northeast this afternoon.
Rain showers will continue to transition over to sleet and snow flurries as temperatures continue to fall through the evening. Surface temperatures will remain above freezing for most of the night but some grassy areas may see a light dusting of snow.
Areas of Middle Tennessee and Sand Mountain are most likely to see any potential snowfall accumulation, mainly between a dusting to ½ inch. Gusty winds for the northwest remain in place overnight with slow clearing in the cloud cover, Tuesday morning wind chill values will be in the teens so dress accordingly!
Abundant sunshine will prevail for Tuesday but breezy northerly winds will keep the wind chill in the 20s for most of the day.
Another cold and clear night is in store for Tuesday with Wednesday morning lows in the low to middle 20s. Temps will rebound a bit for Wednesday with more sunshine and highs in the low 50s.
Another cold front will move through on Thursday bringing chances for scattered rain showers with some snow flurries mixing in late in the day. Colder air will settle in again for Friday and into next weekend with temps remaining below average in the 40s to low 50s.
