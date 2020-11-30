Emergency warming center opening in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While many are quick to get their hats, scarves and heaters out, that’s unfortunately not the case for everyone. Many of our neighbors might be looking for a place to stay warm this winter.
That’s why an emergency warming center is opening in Huntsville!
The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is teaming up with the Max Luther Community Center to open a warming center on December 1.
The warming center opens at 3 p.m. at the Max Luther Community Center on Tuesday and will continue to open its doors any time the temperature drops below 32 degrees, this winter.
The City of Huntsville Transportation Department will provide free shuttle rides to the warming center and any other emergency shelters during the center’s operation days.
The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is asking for the community to bring donations of blankets, snack foods, socks and hygiene items for anyone who might be in need.
Additionally, any community members, area restaurants or organizations that would like to provide meals are asked to contact Lineise Arnold, Executive Director of the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, at 256-261-3026 to coordinate donation times and days.
The Max Luther Community Center is located at 207 Max Luther Dr. NW in Huntsville.
