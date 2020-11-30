Colbert County Courthouse set to receive repairs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Courthouse is scheduled to undergo critical repairs this week.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the elevator has been out of order for over four months. The elevator broke down early July and has caused some offices on the second floor to make alternative arrangements for conducting business.
County Administrator, Roger Creekmore stated that Thyssenkrupp is expected to start working on the elevator this week.
“They’re supposed to be showing up by the first of the week,” Creekmore said.
He also said the company had informed him they were having trouble securing components needed to upgrade the obsolete hydraulic pumps, valves and motors, which are almost 50 years old, due to COVID-19
Creekmore hopes that it will only take a day to remove the old equipment, install the new components, and work out the kinks and make sure the elevator works properly.
“We have our fingers crossed,” he said.
The County Commission approved a $60,000 expenditure to make upgrades.
