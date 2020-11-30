Virtual schooling poses new challenges for all involved

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Transitioning to any type of remote learning is certainly not something most are used to and comes with its challenges.
Along with changes Tennessee Valley schools have been making come concerns from everyone involved.
2020 has forced schools to re-imagine how students can keep learning even when schools have to temporarily close. That does not mean the changes have been easy for teachers, students or parents.
Beverly Sims is a district director for the Alabama Education Association. She says the faculty and staff are working harder than ever before to accommodate unprecedented challenges this school year.
“This is something our school leaders and employees have never had to deal with before,” Sims said.
Sims says the main challenges for parents are trying to play that teacher role for their children and to make compromises to their own work schedule.
Sims urges parents to make a plan now to best deal with any changes resulting from the pandemic.
”Don’t wait until the last minute to have a backup plan. This is not under anyone’s control in the school system. At some point, the superintendents have to make that hard call. Parents need to have a backup plan,” Sims said.
Right now, we are still waiting to see how cases numbers will impact schools following the Thanksgiving holiday.
The next update to the Alabama statewide school COVID-19 dashboard will be on Dec. 4.
