Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. announces COVID-19 testing schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. announced its drive-up COVID-19 testing schedule for the month of December.
Health officials with CNAHSI stated that testing will take place from 9 a.m. to noon or until capacity is reached. Visitors are asked to bring their ID and insurance card.
WAFF is told that there is no out-of-pocket cost. For those without insurance, COVID-19 testing will be free of charge. No appointment or physician order is required. COVID-19 testing is also open to the public by appointment.
COVID-19 drive-up testing dates & locations:
- 12/03: Athens Family Health Center- 1005 Market St. W #B Athens, AL 35611
- 12/07: Phillips CME Church- 2185 Winchester Rd. Huntsville, AL 35811
- 12/10: New Market Clinic- 110 Clinic St. New Market, AL 35761
- 12/17: Calhoun Community College- 102 Wynn Dr. Huntsville, AL 35805
- 12/24: Closed for Christmas
- 12/31: Athens Family Health Center- 1005 Market St. W #B Athens, AL 35611
Contact Central North Alabama Health Services, Inc. at 1-866-497-4242 for scheduling or questions.
