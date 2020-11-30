Car crash in Marshall County kills two people

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car crash that occurred in Marshall County claimed the lives of two people today.
Highway Patrol Troopers confirmed that Joshua Zeb Vaughn, age 34, and Sarah Megan Carrigg, age 33, were killed at 5:30 a.m. on Swearengin Road. A tree fell on the 2006 Jeep Liberty that Vaughn was operating.
Vaughn and Carrigg were both pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile occupant was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is conducting an investigation.
