Basketball season cancelled at Dublin Park

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all basketball events and activities for the remainder of the season.
According to the City of Madison, the season is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, recreation officials are taking the opportunity to sand, refinish and repaint the court during this time.
Mayor Finley states, “While we understand canceling programs such as basketball is yet one more negative in a string of a long year, our goal is to slow the curve of COVID-19, not add to it. Our 2021 season will hopefully be back with more energy and fresh floors for Dublin Park.”
WAFF is told that the City of Madison departments will continue to follow COVID-safe protocols to keep their residents safe and healthy.
