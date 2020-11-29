Three Madison County Schools switch to remote learning

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Madison County Schools are making the switch to remote learning, beginning Monday November 30.
Monrovia Elementary, Monrovia Middle, and Endeavor Elementary Schools in Madison County are temporarily making the full switch to remote learning. School administrators say the switch is due to COVID-19.
All students will move to remote learning Monday through Friday, December 4.
Schools will be contacting parents with additional information and also when meals will be distributed at each location Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.