Rain mixing in with snow flurries Monday

Widespread rain showers continue to move across the Tennessee Valley as a deep center of low pressure tracks to the north this evening. Most locations will see close to an inch or rainfall by midnight.
Sharply colder air will surge in from the north overnight into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the 30s. Wind gusts from the north will occasionally gust over 20 mph. There is a chance we could see some sleet or snow flurries mixing in with the rain on Monday morning through the evening. The greatest chance of seeing any winter precipitation will be in Middle Tennessee and far NE Alabama. If the air can remain saturated Monday evening, there is a chance of seeing a dusting to half inch of snowfall in Tennessee and on the Cumberland Plateau. Ground temperatures are still very warm so any snow that does stick will not last very long.
Skies will clear rapidly late Monday night and temperatures will plummet into the low 20s by Tuesday morning, the wind chill will be in the teens! Sunny but cold weather is expect for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s.
Another cold front will spark a few scattered rain showers Thursday into Thursday night with colder air arriving again for next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.