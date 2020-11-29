Rain mixing in with snow flurries Monday

Sharply colder air will surge in from the north overnight into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the 30s. Wind gusts from the north will occasionally gust over 20 mph. There is a chance we could see some sleet or snow flurries mixing in with the rain on Monday morning through the evening. The greatest chance of seeing any winter precipitation will be in Middle Tennessee and far NE Alabama. If the air can remain saturated Monday evening, there is a chance of seeing a dusting to half inch of snowfall in Tennessee and on the Cumberland Plateau. Ground temperatures are still very warm so any snow that does stick will not last very long.