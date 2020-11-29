Man accused of armed robbery at Tuscumbia gas station identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -We now know the name of the man suspected of several armed gas station robberies in the Shoals.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan says Jihren Jones is the suspect in three robberies in the city in the last six weeks.
Jones remains in the hospital awaiting charges.
He was in critical condition after he was shot by the clerk while robbing the Fuel City convenience store in Tuscumbia.
Logan says once his condition improves, he will be booked and placed in a jail.
“To have someone that was in the pattern of robbing different kinds of stores, especially during peak hours when people were coming in and out of the store, and they were armed robberies. Having that stopped, at least on these cases, is just a tremendous relief for area law enforcement,” Logan said.
McKala McGarity, the woman accused of driving the getaway car, was arrested on Monday.
She was charged with robbery and tampering with evidence.
