Huntsville International Airport see increase in travelers for holiday weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Employees at Huntsville International Airport said they saw more travelers board planes this week, because of the holiday, despite warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Huntsville International Airport spokeswoman Jana Kuner said they saw an increase in travelers for Thanksgiving compared to other weeks during this pandemic.
Wes Goings was among the many passengers that made their way through Huntsville International Airport.
“I went home over the weekend to Oklahoma to go see my family,” said Goings.
He said he wasn’t concerned about the pandemic and was pleased with safety measures on his flight.
“The airline if I may say Delta, they have proven and done a fantastic job of keeping us safe and sanitizing the plane. They are very strict with their rules and they hold up to it, and really I don’t have any concerns,” said Goings.
Jonathan Vanworth was heading back to Tampa after spending the holiday with his friends.
“I’m not necessarily going to quarantine, but I haven’t been going out a whole lot so it’s not a huge concern. But I won’t be going to the beaches and stuff,” said Vanworth.
Kuner said normally around this time they would have more people traveling.
Due to the increase in cases, she said the priority of airport employees is to make passengers comfortable to travel and continue to follow CDC guidelines.
As for Goings, he said he does plan to take safety precautions as he returns to work.
“We just keep track of where we’re at and who we are around and everything else. The slightest inkling of sickness, we isolate and go get tested,” said Goings.
Airport officials said if you may be traveling soon, make sure you know what COIVD-19 restrictions might be in place at your destination.
