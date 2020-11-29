Huntsville Animal Services closing to public for two days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is closing to the public Monday November 30th and Tuesday December 1st. The shelter posted on Facebook that the temporary closure is due to circumstances beyond their control.
If you have a need email fosterquestions@huntsvilleal.gov
Stray healthy pets who are found ideally will stay with friendly finders to get back to their owner. If you are having trouble email fosterquestions@huntsvilleal.gov
Owned pets needing a new home need to complete the Surrender Form - https://www.huntsvilleal.gov/pet-surrender/
Feral cats who are currently in a trap if call Animal Control or Madison County Animal Control. Please DO NOT SET ANY CAT TRAP. We will reschedule and get them handled. In general it isn’t an emergency. Also email fosterquestions@huntsvilleal.gov so we know at the shelter what’s happening. If you can arrange and handle your own vetting that’s great.
Sick and injured domestics and wildlife call Huntsville Police Department for city and Madison County Sheriff today and on Monday and Tuesday Madison County Animal Control.
We still have a shelter full and we will be needing adopters and foster and rescue help. To try to pick up a pet email karen.sheppard@huntsvilleal.gov and I will try to make it happen.
