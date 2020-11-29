COVID-19 in Alabama: 2,080 new confirmed cases on Monday

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated November 30 at 10:51 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 208,023 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

The state is tracking another 41,501 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 2,080 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 3,246 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 24,670 people have been hospitalized since March 13. There are 1,609 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 161,946 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 10 a.m. Monday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED NOVEMBER 30

COUNTY NOVEMBER 30 CASES (10 a.m.) NOVEMBER 29 CASES (10 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 2,586 2,441 +145
Cullman 3,321 3,286 +35
DeKalb 4,419 4,394 +25
Franklin 2,335 2,315 +20
Jackson 3,050 3,023 +27
Lauderdale 2,911 2,826 +85
Lawrence 1,162 1,142 +20
Limestone 4,075 4,044 +31
Madison 12,748 12,582 +166
Marshall 5,759 5,720 +39
Morgan 6,201 6,101 +100

