A company in Barton donated Thanksgiving over 1,000 meals to it’s employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. This Thanksgiving, the business focused less on production and more on giving back.
Essity has more than 500 employees at its Barton facility. The company donated two meals per employee, totaling more than one thousand meals to help the Salvation Army in Huntsville.
Steve Edwards, Director of Manufacturing, says the goal is to ensure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving.
“These are not the easiest times. what better opportunity to do something during the holidays. there are a lot of people isolated with COVID-19 or just out of fear, the economy and shut down I’m sure there are people in need that wouldn’t normally be so it makes sense to do this,” Edwards said.
Meals were distributed the day before Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army in Huntsville.
