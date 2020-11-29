Calm start to your Sunday morning with rain on the way

Temperatures are currently in the 30s and 40s across the Valley, and believe it or not… some of the warmest that we are going to see for a while.
Today, and for the coming days, will bring cooler air and get us ready for the winter season.
For your day ahead you can expect to see overcast skies as we go through the morning hours, with rain moving in for the afternoon.
Not a whole lot of sunshine for us today, and highs are only reaching the upper 50s/lower 60s.
Rain lingers as we go throughout the overnight hours as well, with totals looking to reach around an inch for most.
Monday morning and Tuesday will bring the coldest air of the season to the Valley. Our temperatures will take a hit and remain in the 40s for the majority of the week.
Your next 10 days are looking much colder with the 40s and the 50s for highs... and slipping into the 20s for lows. It looks like sweater weather is coming to a close, with coat and glove weather moving on in.
