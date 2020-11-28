Woman struck by a vehicle in Morgan County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police department responded to an accident that took place on Highway 20 on Friday night.
WAFF is told that a woman was hit at Highway 20 and US-31 around 8 p.m. on November 27. According to police, the driver of the vehicle was turning onto US-31 from Wilson Street.
During the investigation, officers determined that the woman was walking into the traffic lanes when she was hit. She was rushed to the hospital to be treated for injures.
This is an ongoing investigation.
