Top ranked Alabama wins 85th Iron Bowl 42-13

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No Nick Saban? no problem for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The top-ranked team in College Football dominated their in state rival 42-13 Saturday. Saban, missed Saturday’s game at Bryant-Denny Stadium after testing positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
“I think our coaching staff did a marvelous job today,” Nick Saban said during his postgame Zoom press conference from his home. “They played the situations, we had a good plan. They stayed with the plan, they executed the plan, Sark (offensive coordinator and interim Head Coach Steve Sarkisian) did a nice job of managing things.”
Saban was asked by reporters if he yelled at his television while watching the game from home.
“I did yell at the TV a couple of times today a couple of times when we made mistakes in coverage,” Saban added. “A couple of times when we missed some tackles. A couple of times when Mac (Jones) didn’t throw the ball to who he was supposed to throw it to (laughter). I guess it was more than a couple.”
The Crimson Tide offense got off to a quick start in the first quarter. Quarterback Mac Jones connected with wide receiver Devonta Smith for a 66 yard TD reception. Smith hauled in 7 receptions for 171 yards, and two TD’s his 33rd and 34th Career Touchdown receptions in the SEC. He leads the conference all time in Touchdown receptions. Mac Jones threw for 302 yards, and 5 touchdowns in the win. Jones became the 3rd player in Alabama history to throw 5 pass TD in a game, joining Tua Tagovailoa and Gary Hollingsworth.
“All that other stuff goes to my teammates,” Jones said after the game. “They’re always gonna do their jobs, so I just have to match them and do my job as well. They make it easy, and we just have to improve each week, and that’s how we have to look at it.”
Alabama led 21-3 at the half, before Auburn added a Anders Carlson field goal in the third quarter t trail 21-6. Alabama would score 21 unanswered before a 1 yard Bo Nix touchdown finished the scoring in the contest.
“You got to be big boys, you gotta take it like a man,” Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn said after the game. “They got after us, they whipped us. We’ve got two games left. It’s an unusual season obviously. We need to rebound obviously this season. It’s a grind. We’re playing a really good team at home (Texas A&M), it will be good to get back home, and try to gets some of our guys healed up.”
Auburn sophomore quarterback Bo Nix threw for 227 yards and three interceptions, while being sacked three times. The Tigers were without their starting left and right tackles in the game.
“Awful feeling to be honest with you,” Bo Nix said after the game. “Never been in this situation before. But it’s not gonna keep me down. We’re just gonna keep battling. If you dread on the past you wont make any progress. I promise you we will continue to battle and move forward, put this behind us and move forward and work harder for next year.”
Alabama travels to face LSU next week, while Auburn returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Texas A&M.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.