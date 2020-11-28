Small Business Saturday in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today is small business Saturday, a day to support local small businesses.
According to Union Bank holiday spending statistics, 74% of consumers in the United States feel an increased sense of responsibility to support their community this year.
More than half of the individuals say they have already increased how much they shop and spend at small businesses. 54% say they are specifically planning to shop at minority-owned small businesses.
Small Business Saturday market locations in Huntsville:
Straight to Ale - 12p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 2610 Clinton Avenue NW Huntsville, AL 35806
Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- 2211 Seminole Drive SW Huntsville, AL 35806
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.