Man shot multiple times at Huntsville gas station

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to a shooting at a gas station around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency and Medical Inc., two men were involved in a shooting that took place at the Citgo on the corner of Patton Road and Drake Avenue.
HEMSI tells WAFF that the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at the Huntsville Hospital Trauma Center.
The shooter fled the scene but an arrest has not been made yet.
Huntsville police are investigating this incident. Stay tuned to WAFF 48 for updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.