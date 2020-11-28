Heavy rainfall moves in for Sunday afternoon

Sunday morning will start off cloudy but mainly dry with just an isolated shower or two, highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 50s with a breezy southeasterly wind. Widespread soaking rainfall will move in after noon as the atmosphere becomes more saturated, rainfall could be heavy at times. The overall threat for severe weather is greater to our south, however an isolated thunderstorm could produce some brief gusty winds. Most locations will see close to an inch or rainfall by midnight.