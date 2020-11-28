Heavy rainfall moves in for Sunday afternoon

A thick layer of cirrus clouds has streamed into North Alabama this evening ahead of an approaching low pressure system, this will keep temps fairly mild overnight with lows in the low 40s and some areas of patchy fog.
Sunday morning will start off cloudy but mainly dry with just an isolated shower or two, highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 50s with a breezy southeasterly wind. Widespread soaking rainfall will move in after noon as the atmosphere becomes more saturated, rainfall could be heavy at times. The overall threat for severe weather is greater to our south, however an isolated thunderstorm could produce some brief gusty winds. Most locations will see close to an inch or rainfall by midnight.
Sharply colder air will surge in from the north overnight into Monday morning with temperatures falling into the 30s. There is a chance we could see some sleet or snow flurries mixing in with the rain on Monday morning, no accumulations or impacts are expected with the warm ground temperatures. The greatest chance of seeing any winter precipitation will be in Middle Tennessee and far NE Alabama.
Skies will clear rapidly Monday night and temperatures will plummet into the low 20s by Tuesday morning, the wind chill will be in the teens! Sunny but cold weather is expect for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s.
Another cold front will spark a few scattered rain showers Thursday into Thursday night with colder air arriving again for next weekend.
