Foggy, but dry this morning

Looks like fog may be a bit of an issue this morning across portions of the Valley. Temperatures, currently are mild and in the 40s.
Expect to see decreasing clouds as we go through the late morning hours and into the afternoon.
This means we will get sunshine along with some leftover cloud coverage for your afternoon ahead. Temperatures are still looking comfortable and climbing into the lower 60s.
Rain is in the forecast going through your weekend, with cooler temperatures moving in as we start the December on Tuesday.
Sunday looks to be rainy and cold with highs in the 50s. A few thunderstorms may also be thrown into the mix for the late afternoon as well.
Totals for your Sunday, across the Valley, are upwards of an inch… but may increase.
Your next 10 days are looking much colder with the 40s and the 50s for highs... and slipping into the 20s for lows.
